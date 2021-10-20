Two men transported to hospital following shooting on Ottawa's Parkdale Avenue

Two men have been transported to hospital following an evening shooting in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at 131 Parkdale Avenue, near Burnside Avenue, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa two men, 25-years-old and 54-years-old, were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. No other details were released.

OIttawa police confirm the Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting on Parkdale Avenue.

Coun. Jeff Leiper tweeted an update from police saying two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Parkdale Avenue is closed between Lyndale Avenue and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway while police investigate.