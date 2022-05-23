Two men wanted after woman stabbed multiple times in Toronto
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a woman was stabbed multiple times early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to an assault call in the Grenoble Drive and Deauville Lane area at around 2:30 a.m.
A man and woman were riding their bicycles when a vehicle approached them.
A man exited the vehicle and chased the man on the bicycle, police said.
The man on the bicycle managed to get away.
The man from the vehicle then attacked the woman on the bicycle and she was stabbed multiple times, police said.
The man returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.
The woman sustained unknown injuries.
Police say they are looking for two male suspects in connection with the incident.
Investigators have released a description of one suspect who is described as Black and standing at five foot nine inches tall.
Police have also released images of the suspect vehicle which is described as a four-door Honda or Toyota with dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
