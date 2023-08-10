Two men wanted for attempted murder in Eskasoni in custody: RCMP

N.S. RCMP says the two men wanted for an attempted murder in Eskasoni have been arrested and are in custody.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Castle Bay Road on Aug. 2 at about 5 a.m., where they learned a 45-year-old man has been attacked by two men who are known to him.

“The men struck the victim with a vehicle, then sprayed him with an irritant, before assaulting him with a baseball bat. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.

Alfred Joseph Marshall, 29, and Justin Noelan Dennis, 42, both of Eskasoni, were both charged with:

attempted murder

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

uttering threats

unauthorized possession of a weapon

Police say officers attempted to locate both Marshall and Dennis to arrest them.

Dennis was located and arrested in Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and police say officers are currently on route to Shediac, N.B. to take custody of him. Dennis is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Aug. 11.

Marshall turned himself in at the Eskasoni RCMP Detachment on Tuesday and was arrested. He appeared in Sydney provincial court Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He will return to court on Aug. 11.

