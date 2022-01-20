Two men wanted for impersonating police, making traffic stops in Scarborough
Toronto police are looking for two men who allegedly impersonated officers and conducted traffic stops in Scarborough.
Police said it happened on Dec. 27, 2021, in the area of Kingston Road and Brimley Road.
Two men allegedly donned tactical clothing with “Federal Agents” logos and stuck emergency lights on their vehicle.
Police said the suspects stopped several vehicles in the area and asked for identification. The two allegedly told drivers that they were being investigated.
On Thursday, police released the images of the suspects identified as 29-year-old Dylan Sherief of Markham and 22-year-old Donivan Comeau of Toronto.
Police said the two are wanted for four counts of impersonating peace officers, four counts of forcible confinement and four counts of fraud.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
