Two men wanted for smashing their way into Bracebridge home: OPP

Police hope to identify two men accused of breaking into a residence in Bracebridge.

Provincial police say the homeowner watched the two men smash their way into a back patio door at the Ontario Street home late Monday morning.

Police say the two men took off on foot after helping themselves to various items.

They say similar incidents were reported on July 5 on the same street, but note it's unclear if they are related.

Police are looking for two Caucasian men, 40 to 45 years old, five feet eight inches tall, with short grey hair.

One man had a trimmed grey beard and wore a black t-shirt, a dark Under Armour hat, and had a black backpack.

The second man wore a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans, and had a black backpack.

Police urge anyone with information to reach out to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.