Two men with outstanding warrants arrested following vehicle theft in Brookside, N.S.: RCMP

Halifax District RCMP arrested two 25-year-old men following a vehicle theft in Brookside, N.S.

Police were called to Irisweg Drive in Brookfield on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they learned two men were seen attempting to steal a truck from the driveway of a residence.

As the suspects drove away, officers say the truck's owner ran into the bed of the moving vehicle and got into an altercation with the two men. During this time, the driver continued down the road and narrowly missed a pedestrian. The truck crashed shortly after, and both men ran off into the woods.

RCMP located and arrested the men with the assistance of two RCMP police dogs.

Both men were found to have outstanding province-wide arrest warrants.

Dylan Isaac Paul Nowlan of Cole Harbour and Joshua Daniel Cockerill of Dartmouth are facing charges of motor vehicle theft and obstructing a peace officer. Cockerill is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle.



The two were scheduled to appear in court Thursday.