Two men, woman charged after assault in Halifax: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Three people have been charged after a man was assaulted in Halifax on Sunday.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1000 block of South Park Street around 6:15 p.m.
Police allege two men and a woman assaulted a man who was known to them.
The victim was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Shortly after, police say officers located the suspects, who were all arrested without incident.
Clay James Alexander LeBlanc, 24, Tyler Jordan Barrington, 22, and Brittany Vandenbroeck, 18, have each been charged with aggravated assault.
