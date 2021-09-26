Two men wounded in north end Halifax shooting
Staff
The Canadian Press
Halifax Regional Police say two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the north end of the city.
They say officers responded to the shots fired call in the area of Jarvis Lane and Barrington Street at around 2:12 a.m.
Investigators say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
As for suspects, police say callers reported a dark sedan left the area at a high rate of speed.
No further information about the case was immediately released.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2021.
