Two middle-aged Innisfil men face impaired driving charges
Two 58-year-old men were charged with impaired driving over the weekend.
South Simcoe Police were called to Line 7 and Quarry Drive at 6 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report of a damaged car on the side of the road.
Police say the uninjured 58-year-old driver was located nearby. The Innisfil man was charged with failing to comply with the demand for a breathalyzer test. His car was impounded for seven days, and his licence was suspended for 90 days.
On Saturday, police noticed a speeding vehicle on Sideroad 10 in Bradford West Gwillimbury at about 4:30 p.m.
The car was pulled over and a second 58-year-old man from Innisfil was charged with impaired driving charges.
He, too, lost his licence for 90 days and had his vehicle impounded.
