Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged two Montreal men in connection to shooting incidents in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14, 2021.

Police said the men, who have only been identified as a 26-year-old and 23-year-old, were arrested on Canada-wide warrants in Quebec on June 7.

Both have been charged with: attempted murder while using firearms, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, discharging a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession contrary to a prohibition order, and breach of probation.

Police said the 23-year-old man is also charged with dangerous driving.

"What we do know now, that especially with gun violence, is that it is not just within Waterloo Region," said Cst. Andre Johnson with Waterloo regional police. "It doesn't know any borders, quite frankly. That's the case in this instance as well. It's quite concerning... the fact that guns were discharged at multiple locations at a very busy time of the day. So it's quite a concern. Our investigators took it very seriously, and through that diligent work, we're able to make these arrests."

HIGHWAY 85 SHOOTINGS

On August 14, officers were called to Highway 85, between Lancaster Street and Guelph Street, around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes.

Police said the passenger inside a grey four-door Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 shot into a Honda Civic while both were travelling at a high rate of speed on the expressway.

More shots were fired at Avalon Place in Kitchener.

A 23-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On August 24, police released images from a video showing two men in the area of Victoria Street North on August 13 and August 14. They said both men, who had French accents, were associated with the Mercedes.

That vehicle had a stolen Ontario licence plate, but also was seen with a Quebec plate.