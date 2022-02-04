Two more arrests for fight at Kitchener high school

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has made two more arrests in connection to a fight at a Kitchener high school.

So far, five people are facing charges for the altercation on Dec. 2 near Eastwood Collegiate Institute.

Police say a 19-year-old Kitchener male turned himself into police on Feb. 2. He's been charged with assault with a weapon.

An 18-year-old Kitchener male also turned himself into police on Dec. 29 and was charged with assault.

The other three were taken into police custody in December.

A 20-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault with a weapon, and a 17-year-old from Kitchener was charged with assault. Another 17-year-old was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

On Dec., police said "two groups of students were involved in a fight involving a baseball bat and potentially other weapons."

Witnesses told CTV News that belts, pieces of wood and furniture legs were used, and upwards of 20 people were involved in the altercation.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.