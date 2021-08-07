Two more arrests made in shooting death of London, Ont. teen

Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Josue Silva.

The London Police Service Major Crime Section arrested 19-year-old Dylan Schapp of London, Ont. and Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, also of London.

Both are facing one count of second degree murder and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police have already arrested London, Ont. woman Emily Altmann who is facing the same charges.

She made her first court appearance Friday via video where she was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on Monday.

On July 31, police responded to a large gathering in southwest London, in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross, shortly after 1 a.m.

Silva was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing and any members of the public with information are encouraged to contact police or our non-emergency line at 519-661-5670, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say more details will be released as they become available.