Two more arrests made in shooting death of London, Ont. teen
Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Josue Silva.
The London Police Service Major Crime Section arrested 19-year-old Dylan Schapp of London, Ont. and Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, also of London.
Both are facing one count of second degree murder and one count of assault with a weapon.
Police have already arrested London, Ont. woman Emily Altmann who is facing the same charges.
She made her first court appearance Friday via video where she was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on Monday.
On July 31, police responded to a large gathering in southwest London, in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross, shortly after 1 a.m.
Silva was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing and any members of the public with information are encouraged to contact police or our non-emergency line at 519-661-5670, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police say more details will be released as they become available.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.