Two more big northern Ontario lottery winners

A woman from Sault Ste. Marie and a couple from Sudbury are the latest big lottery winners from northern Ontario.

Wanda Gramola of Sault Ste. Marie matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Jan. 19 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Gramola bought her winning ticket at the Metro grocery store on Churchill Boulevard in the Sault.

Cecilia and James Tackaberry won the top prize by playing the Instant Twisted Treasures lottery scratch ticket.

The couple won $75,000 after playing the lottery for 12 years, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release.

Their method is to "randomly pick different instant tickets to play," James said in a news release.

"It's unbelievable – especially the prize amount," his wife said.

"It's a very exciting and shocking experience."

The Tackaberrys plan to use the money to buy a vehicle, help their family, invest and save for retirement.

They bought their winning ticket at Mac's convenience store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury.