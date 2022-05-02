Two more candidates enter Winnipeg’s mayoral race

Registration opened for Winnipeg’s mayoral race on Sunday and three hopefuls threw their hats into the ring.

Now, another two candidates have joined them, including a familiar council face.

Coun. Scott Gillingham, who represents St. James, officially registered to run for mayor on Monday.

He was first elected back in 2014 and has served as the chair of the city’s finance committee and the chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

“I’m really honoured to have been encouraged by so many people over the last several months to run for mayor,” said Gillingham.

He said he believes he has the experience to address the needs of Winnipeg and help the city recover economically from the pandemic.

“I’ve been working really hard to collaborate with my council colleagues, with people in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, I’ve had the privilege of co-chairing Winnipeg Metropolitan Region. As we come out of COVID and now as we look forward we need to unite, we need to come together and I believe I’m the kind of person that can work with stakeholders, council colleagues, and other levels of government.”

Rick Shone, a local businessman, has also announced he is running for mayor.

Shone is the owner of the Wilderness Supply Company, which has stores in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay, Ont.

In a post on Twitter declaring his candidacy, Shone said he is looking forward to “building an amazing future for all Winnipeggers.”

With the support of my beautiful wife and campaign team, I registered as a candidate for Mayor of #Winnipeg this morning. I am proud to call Winnipeg home and look forward to building an amazing future for all Winnipeggers with you! pic.twitter.com/SpMXvNRp0C

Shone and Gillingham join Jennifer Motkaluk, Don Woodstock and Christopher Clacio, who all registered on Sunday.