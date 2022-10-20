Two more candidates in Mynarski race want change in city hall transparency, curbing crime

As drama unfolds between Mynarski incumbent Ross Eadie and his former executive assistant both vying for the council seat, two other candidates want change.

In July, CTV News Winnipeg reported current councillor Ross Eadie and his former long-time assistant Aaron McDowell are running against each other. Eadie fired McDowell claiming McDowell was working on his own campaign behind Eadie’s back. McDowell denied this saying they simply had irreconcilable differences.

They aren't alone in the race. Steve Snyder, one of the community advocates who fought to keep the West Kildonan Library open, has put his name on the ballot.

“The biggest concern right now is issues with crime and drug addiction,” Snyder told CTV News in July.

Since then two more candidates entered the contest.

One is also a former council executive assistant. Natalie Smith worked for six months for councillor Vivian Santos. She says there is a disconnect between citizens and city hall.

“It’s not run in a very transparent way and it’s not run in a very open way and that’s one of the reasons I decided to enter this race,” said Smith.

Smith has also worked for non-profits, the province, and is currently employed at a consulting firm. Smith says the city needs to improve recreation, community centres, libraries, and tackle homelessness.

“It’s just clear to most people that the status quo isn’t cutting it,” said Smith.

Also in the race is Ed Radchenka. He was in the car selling business for 25 years and says through that career he made a lot of contacts.

“They call me Honest Ed the truth teller – I hate that name, but you know I will tell the truth,” said Radchenka.

Radchenka says he is friends with Ross Eadie, but feels he can do a better job to curb crime, fix potholes and help residents.

“I am on call 24/7. I drive, a lot of our constituents don’t drive, don’t have licences, need assistance,” said Radchenka.

Radchenka wants people to know he is only spending $650 on his campaign.