Police search for final suspect in Saskatoon woman's presumed death

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two more people with first-degree murder in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.

Roderick William Sutherland, 44, was previously charged with indignity to human remains in the disappearance of Megan Gallagher.

On Tuesday, he was arrested in Prince Albert and charged with an additional charge of first-degree murder, according to an SPS news release.

Gallagher was last seen in September 2020. SPS has been treating her disappearance as a homicide since January 2021.

SPS has also charged Summer-Sky Henry, 24 with first-degree murder in Gallagher's disappearance.

A warrant has been issued and police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

SPS said Henry also has outstanding warrants unrelated to Gallagher's presumed homicide. These charges include unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, firearms offences, drug charges and failing to comply with a court order.

Anyone who has information on Henry's whereabouts has been asked not to approach her and to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Human remains were discovered near St. Louis last week during a search for Gallagher's body on the South Saskatchewan River. Autopsy and DNA test results are still pending.

Nine people stand accused in Gallagher's disappearance, with charges ranging from offering an indignity to human remains to unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

With the addition of the newest charges, four of the accused are accused of first-degree murder.

“At this point, investigators of the Major Crime Section do not anticipate any further charges and believe that they have identified everyone that was involved in the death of Megan Gallagher. However, investigators will continue to accept tips and information from the public regarding the investigation,” the SPS release said.