Two more COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Greater Sudbury

Sudbury health officials declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks Monday night, involving the hospital and a retirement home.

The fourth floor of the south tower at Health Sciences North and Chartwell Westmount on William Retirement Residence are the latest sites with an active COVID-19 outbreak, bringing the total number to four.

Two Sudbury long-term care facilities are also facing active outbreaks: St. Joseph's Villa and Pioneer Manor.

The number of active COVID-19 infections in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts is still 976, as case numbers have not been updated since New Year's Eve.

Health Sciences North had 15 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit (ICU) as of noon on Dec. 31. Nine other patients with COVID-19 infections that have been resolved remain in hospital, including one in the ICU.