Two more COVID-19 outbreaks in Sudbury, ICU at 88%

As the number of active COVID-19 infections reaches an all-time high in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area, two more long-term care home outbreaks have been declared.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said COVID-19 outbreaks were declared Jan. 4 at The Elizabeth Centre and Extendicare York's sixth floor.

This brings the number of active outbreaks to six, all in Greater Sudbury.

The outbreak that began at St. Joseph's Villa on Dec. 23 was expanded to the whole facility on Jan. 2.

An outbreak at Pioneer Manor was declared on Dec. 27 and on Jan. 3, outbreaks were declared at Chartwell Westmount on William retirement home and the fourth floor of Health Sciences North's south tower.

CASES HIT RECORD HIGH NUMBERS

A total of 558 new cases that were confirmed between Jan. 1 and 4 were reported Tuesday bringing the total number of active infections in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts to 1,184. Greater Sudbury alone has 1,041 active COVID-19 infections. A total of 350 previous cases were resolved in the same period.

"The confirmed cases are an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 in Sudbury and districts, given that access to PCR testing is increasingly limited, positive rapid antigen test results are not reported to public health, and the likelihood that people with asymptomatic infections may not seek testing," the health unit said on its website.

The Government of Ontario changed the eligibility for PCR testing at the end of December to focus on certain symptomatic people and other prioritized groups.

In the first four days of the year, 3,918 COVID-19 tests were performed by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday evening, Health Sciences North (HSN) has 22 patients with COVID-19, including four in the intensive care unit (ICU), along with 10 patients previously admitted for COVID-19 who are still being cared for and are no longer positive.

"HSN's ICU is at 88 per cent occupancy with 36 out of 41 beds occupied," the hospital said in a media bulletin Jan. 4.

"A new provincial directive is being implemented this week to reduce non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Decisions to reschedule surgeries are not made lightly, in a way to minimize harm to patients and only to address confirmed health system capacity needs. HSN expects to proceed at approximately 80 per cent of historical surgical volumes this week and next week."