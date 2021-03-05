Two more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are expected to open in Cambridge before the end of March.

The region's first mass vaccination clinic, located at 435 The Boardwalk in Waterloo, opened for adults over 80 on Thursday.

"There is that light to the end of the tunnel," Hilton said.

For far, the region has administered 34,835 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A clinic at Langs Community Health Centre is expected to open next week. WRPS Deputy Chief, Shirley Hilton, who is also leading the region's COVID-19 vaccine task force, said it will likely open on March 12.

The clinic at the RONA location in Cambridge will open the week of March 22.

Hilton said homeless populations and police officers responding to medical calls in the community are now able to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase One.

Around 23,500 people have pre-registered for the vaccine, including around 14,500 people who are over the age of 80.

Staff at Region of Waterloo libraries will be contacting adults over 80 who have registered for the vaccine and indicated they would like to book an appointment through a phone call.

We are experiencing high call volume and long wait times to pre-register by phone. Eligible priority groups can skip the queue and pre-register online. Once you’ve pre-registered you will be contacted when an appointment is available. Pre-register now at https://t.co/KdmUjwYZYq pic.twitter.com/zVlJsty5nI

Hilton said the vaccination task force meets daily and continually updates plans based on new information from the province on vaccine rollout.

She added they're still waiting on a decision from the province on whether or not they can delay second doses of the vaccine for up to four months.

The province said plans are in the works to roll out Phase Two between April and July.