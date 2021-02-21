After reporting six new cases in James Bay, Hudson Bay on Saturday, the Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) recorded two more cases in the region on Sunday.



Both individuals were exposed through contact with another known positive case and are now self-isolating.

Public health officials will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by the Health Unit, you are not considered a close contact.



PHU did not confirm if the new string of positive tests from the area would be sequenced to determine if a Variant of Concern (VOC) is present.



The last ten positive cases reported by PHU have all come from within the James Bay, Hudson Bay district.

There are currently 22 active cases in the PHU service area.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.