The District of Timiskaming is the COVID-19 hotspot in northeastern Ontario, with two more cases announced Wednesday morning.

That makes five new cases in two days, and dozens of cases in the month of December. Since the beginning of the month, the number of coronavirus cases in the health unit's coverage area has risen from 19 to 70.

The latest cases are both in the central part of the District of Timiskaming. One was a result of close contact with a confirmed case, while the other is under investigation.

"The cases are under investigation," the health unit said. "One individual is self-isolating while the other individual is hospitalized. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified."

The health unit also announced Wednesday that a seniors club is being closed.

"The Encore Club in Kirkland Lake has been closed by order of public health inspector," the health unit said.

"The Encore Club must submit a safety plan for approval by the Timiskaming Health Unit prior to re-opening. Residents of the Timiskaming district are reminded that we are currently under a lockdown order, directed by the province of Ontario. All public health measures need to be followed and gatherings must not take place."