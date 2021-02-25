The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in the region and two additional deaths on Thursday.

Both deaths were people in the community - a man in his 50s and a woman in in her 80s.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 378 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,899 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,261 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 are related to outbreaks

12 are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 are community acquired

6 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 260 cases are considered active. There are 47 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

The health unit says they are moving forward with vaccinating seniors over 80 years old on March 1.