Two more deaths, 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.
Two men from the community were the latest deaths – one was in his 80s and one was in his 90s.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 405 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,195 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,386 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 24 cases are still under investigation.
WECHU says there are 404 active cases. There are 19 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.
The health unit says 160 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.
There are five outbreaks in the region, including three at workplaces and two community outbreaks.