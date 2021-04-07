Two more deaths, 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

Two men from the community were the latest deaths – one was in his 80s and one was in his 90s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 405 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,195 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,386 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is outbreak related

2 cases are community acquired

24 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 404 active cases. There are 19 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

The health unit says 160 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are five outbreaks in the region, including three at workplaces and two community outbreaks.