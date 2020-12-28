A long-term care home in Scarborough in the grips of a COVID-19 outbreak has recorded two more deaths as a result of the disease.

The death toll related to the novel coronavirus at the Tendercare Living Centre in Scarborough now sits at 43, according to North York General Hospital (NYGH), which took over control of the home on Christmas Day.

“We express our deepest condolences to those who have lost a family member or friend to this devastating virus,” a spokesperson said in a news release issued Monday.

Meanwhile, there are 107 residents with COVID-19 at the home, down from the 128 residents reported in the last 24-hour period, which the hospital called a “positive sign.”

The news comes after residents’ families protested outside the home a day earlier demanding basic care, food, water and nutrition, all of which they allege are being withheld from their loved ones.

In a statement issued to CTV News Toronto Sunday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said that before NYGH took over control of the facility, the Scarborough Health Network began providing infection prevention control and clinical support on Dec. 9, the day after the outbreak was declared.

However, a ministry inspection conducted last week found “inconsistent” infection prevention and control practices at the home.

The ministry announced today that a specialized care centre would be established to provide care for long-term care residents in the Greater Toronto Area who must be temporarily relocated due to the “challenging situation” in their long-term care home. The centre will operate as a temporary extension of Toronto Grace Health Centre.