Two more high rises coming to downtown Kitchener

Kitchener City Council has cleared the way for two new high rise developments downtown.

The separate projects on Victoria and Charles streets were approved at a Monday night meeting.

Between the two developments, more than 400 units will be up for grabs.

“This is the second time now that we’ve had projects where we’ve encouraged the developer to be more ambitious,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “While I’m supportive of that going forward, if that’s a broader direction we want to have, then it’s a discussion we should have around this horseshoe.”

Others at council mentioned they wanted to see projects completed faster and for developers to offer more affordable housing options.

The mayor added the city must do what it can, within its power, to ensure new housing is built in a timely fashion.