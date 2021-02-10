Two more lives have been lost in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kapuskasing long-term care home.

According to the Porcupine Health Unit, two additional residents of Extendicare Kapuskasing have died after contracting COVID-19.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these individuals during this difficult time," Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of health, said in a news release. "We are so sorry for your losses."

The deaths mark the 14th and 15th lives lost to the virus since an outbreak was first declared on Jan. 7. There are currently 13 residents and 14 staff members with an active case of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak was declared, 23 cases amongst residents have been marked as resolved, in addition to five staff cases. There have been a total of 70 infections altogether.

The home has begun the vaccination process. As of Tuesday, 29 residents and four staff members have recieved their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.