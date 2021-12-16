Two more Manitoba hockey associations cracking down on parents breaking public health rules

A day after CTV News Winnipeg learned the Portage la Prairie Minor Hockey Association (PMHA) would ban children whose parents flout public health rules, two more leagues have followed suit.

The Assiniboine Park Hockey Association (APHA) and Hockey Brandon both announced Thursday they would ban children from playing in the league if their parents are not following the public health rules.

Rule violations reported by PMHA include parents who aren’t fully vaccinated sneaking past vaccination checkpoints or holding side and back doors open to sneak parents in.

In a letter sent to families, obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, APHA said it is aware that some families are not following health orders.

"The board wants to reinforce these types of behaviours are not acceptable to the board and occurrences after this notice will result in us not allowing these families to continue on in our programs," the letter said.

The APHA said most families are following the rules but the message is for those who are "unwilling to follow these orders, but when reminded or requested to do so become argumentative, disrespectful and disruptive."

For those parents who don't follow rules, the APHA said their child will be suspended from participating in all team activities that span over a three-game period.

"Additionally, if a member's behaviour has reached the point of being dangerous or disruptive; law enforcement may be called as well," APHA said.

The organization said even if people don't like the health orders they must be followed, and if the APHA doesn't follow and enforce the rules the entire program could be shut down.

"If there are any reports of individuals violating public health orders and disrespecting our volunteers and facility staff, we will issue an immediate three-game suspension. Should there be a reoccurrence, an indefinite suspension and a ban from all facilities where Hockey Winnipeg operates will follow," the organization said.

Hockey Brandon said if parents are unable to provide proof of vaccination and are inside a city arena for minor hockey, their children will be removed from the roster for the remainder of the season with no refund.

They add everyone needs to use the main entrance at any Manitoba arena, and if they determine someone is letting people inside a back door or a side door for watching hockey, the child will also be removed from the roster with no refund.

“There will be no second chances,” Hockey Brandon said. “We are instituting a zero-tolerance policy. Please follow the government restrictions so we can continue to have our kids play hockey.”

Hockey Manitoba previously told CTV News Winnipeg that it supports the PMHA's decision to implement the ban.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele