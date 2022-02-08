Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen again

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.

The province's chief medical officer of health says faith-based services can operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning Saturday as long as operators use the province's vaccine passport.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters Tuesday that cinemas, performance spaces and bingo halls can also operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning Monday.

She says it's been more than two weeks since schools reopened and there has been no significant impact on lab-confirmed daily cases nor on hospitalization numbers.

Fitzgerald says more than two years of the pandemic and related public health restrictions are taking a toll and her department is focused on finding ways to ease the rules if and when it's safe.

Her announcements came after provincewide restrictions loosened on Monday, allowing bars and lounges to open again for the first time since Dec. 23.

Officials say there are now 23 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, and Fitzgerald reported the province's 47th and 48th deaths from the disease on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.