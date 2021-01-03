Two retirement communities in Simcoe County are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks as the new year begins.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared an outbreak at Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie on Jan. 1.

Sienna Living, which runs the home, says there is a single staff case associated with the outbreak. A spokesperson says residents are being tested as a precaution, with results expected mid-week.

An outbreak was called at Villa Retirement Lodge on Jan 2. It is not clear how many staff members or residents of the Midland facility may been infected.