Two more suspects arrested nearly a year after deadly Hamilton home invasion and abduction

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent abduction of a Hamilton man and murder of his son that happened almost a year ago.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2021, Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads, in the city’s Mount Hope neighbourhood.

Police say three suspects were looking to get money from 63-year-old Faqir Ali when they abducted him at gunpoint from his home.

Ali’s two sons attempted to help their father but were subsequently shot by the suspects.

One of the brothers, 21-year-old Hasnain ‘Nano’ Ali, was later pronounced dead. The other sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Their father was “forcefully taken” from the residence and violently assaulted before he was found on Beach Boulevard suffering from critical injuries, roughly six hours after his abduction.

Ali and his one son both survived the incident.

Police said no cash was obtained during the abduction.

One of the three suspects was arrested later in the night on Sept. 16 after officers located the alleged getaway vehicle in the Hamilton Mountain area.

He was identified as 25-year-old Antoine Chambers, of Hamilton. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

On Sept. 1, police said they arrested two more suspects connected to the fatal home invasion.

Hamilton residents John Bartley, 25, and 35-year-old Gino McCall were arrested on Aug. 31 and face charges for the first-degree murder of Hasnain (Nano) Ali, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Both suspects are set to appear in court on Sept. 1.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Lisa Chambers at 905-546-4843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.