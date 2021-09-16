Two more teens charged in altercation at Manitoulin high school

Two more teens from Manitoulin Island have been charged with assault after a violent incident at a high school in M'Chigeeng, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The altercation happened as school let out for the day on Sept. 14 and resulted in several students being injured. A weapon was involved, but neither police nor Rainbow School Board officials has confirmed the type of weapon involved or the nature of the injuries.

School board officials said the incident stemmed from a conflict between students.

A 16-year-old was charged Wednesday with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Now two teens, ages 15 and 17, from Sheguindah First Nation have also been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection to the fight. Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay next month.

Police are still looking for information about the incident and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with the help of local OPP.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Mental health and crisis support were on campus Wednesday to help those affected.