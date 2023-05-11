Two more Toronto men charged with trafficking fentanyl in northern Ont.

Two more Toronto men are charged with trafficking in North Bay after a recent series of drug busts in northern Ontario.

The pair of 23-year-olds were located in a vehicle on Manitou Street on Wednesday in a joint investigation between local provincial police, North Bay Police Service said in a news release.

Officers seized the Infiniti sedan, approximately 117 grams of suspected fentanyl worth about $41,000 along with cash.

The two accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the charges has been proven in court.