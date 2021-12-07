Two more Windsor-Essex schools in outbreak status

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two additional schools.

Centennial Central Public School in Comber and Dr. David Suzuki Public School in east Windsor are in outbreak status, according to the health unit's website.

The health unit is working on confirming the number of cases at both schools

Meanwhile, COVID-19 outbreaks have been lifted at Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare in Windsor and Montessori Early Years in LaSalle.

The region has nine active school/child care outbreaks.