Two motorcycle riders injured after collision on major Kitchener road

Waterloo region police are investigating a collision in the area of Trussler Road.

Emergency crews were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a work van along Trussler near the Hwy 7/8 overpass around 5 p.m, on Wednesday, July 28.

Both riders of the motorcycle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was not hurt.

Police deployed their remotely piloted vehicle over the collision.

CTV News viewers also sent photos showing traffic backed up to Ira Needles Boulevard right after the collision took place.

Trussler was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.