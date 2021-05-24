Two motorcyclists reportedly speed by police in Cambridge, crash, flee on foot

Waterloo regional police are looking for two motorcyclists they say sped by them, crashed, and then ran away on foot.

An officer spotted the two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed on Avenue Road in Cambridge around 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to officials.

Police say that, when the officer turned on their emergency lights, the motorcyclists accelerated and lost control at the intersection of Elgin Street North before fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video of the area is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.