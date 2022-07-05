Two motorists stopped for driving over double speed limit: OPP

Two motorists face stunt driving charges for allegedly travelling over double the posted limit in Caledon.

Provincial police say both drivers were pulled over in the overnight hours on Tuesday on The Gore Road near Mayfield Road.

They allege one driver was travelling 137 km/h and the other 136 km/h along the posted 60 km/h zone.

Motorists in Ontario caught travelling 40 km/h or more over the speed limit on roads with a posted limit of less than 80 km/h will face a stunt driving charge, making them subject to an automatic 30-day licence suspension and immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment.