Two N.B. men arrested after police seize nine firearms, drugs in search

Two New Brunswick men in their 30s have been arrested after police seized firearms and drugs, in connection to an ongoing investigation in Holmesville, N.B.

On Friday, members of the Western Valley Region RCMP simultaneously executed three search warrants on Doherty Road.

Police say they seized nine firearms, including some that were unsecured and one that was loaded, as well as a quantity of what police believe to be cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia used in the drug-trafficking industry.

A 32-year-old man from Holmesville and a 34-year-old man from Moose Mountain, N.B., were arrested at the scene.

The 32-year-old man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The 34-year-old man was released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, Police Dog Services and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (drone) also assisted during the searches.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.