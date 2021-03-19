A 19-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and a 34-year-old man from Saint Charles were killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning in McKees Mills, N.B.

Police say the collision was reported at approximately 7:20 on Route 11 near kilometer marker 25.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when a car travelling southbound crossed the centerline and collided with a second car travelling northbound," RCMP wrote in a news release. "A 19-year-old man and 34-year-old man died at the scene as a result of their injuries. They were the sole occupants of their vehicles."

An RCMP collision analyst is assisting with the investigation.