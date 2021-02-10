Two people have been arrested and drugs were seized following a traffic stop in River Tillard, N.S.

According to police, members with the Richmond County RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police say they seized a quantity of hydromorphone and cellular devices, following a search of the vehicle. The drugs are being sent to a lab for testing.

A 33-year-old man from Chapel Island, N.S. and a 44-year-old man from St. Peter's, N.S. were arrested and police say charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.