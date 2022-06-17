Two N.S. men charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation: RCMP
Two men from Pembroke, N.S., have been charged in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Yarmouth County.
RCMP executed a search warrant on a grey Ford Escape in Tusket, N.S., on May 19 as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation. Police say the truck had been seized as part of an unrelated investigation.
During the search, officers seized cocaine, a digital scale and a firearm.
Police say 52-year-old Eric Reginald Penney was arrested at a home in Pembroke on Wednesday. During the arrest, police seized a cellphone.
Penney has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
He was released on conditions and will appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
Police say a second man, 21-year-old Devin Jeddry, has also been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
