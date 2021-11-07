Two N.S. men who met through Big Brothers, Big Sisters raise $10k for organization with run

Participating in the Blue Nose Marathon has always been on Phil O'Hara's bucket list.

Sunday, with the help of some friends, he lived his dream.

However, diagnosed with terminal cancer, O'Hara couldn't run the 10K race. Instead, he walked across the starting line, making it as far as he could before taking a seat.

Then, with his team, named Second Wind behind him, they were off.

"'Second Wind' is really good description of where I am in life right now," O'Hara said. "The fact that I have a shelf life and I don't know what that's going to be, but cancer is cancer, you don't get to pick it, it picks you."

Brad Crossley pushed first. The two have been practically inseparable for the last 40 years.

They were paired up through Big Brothers, Big Sisters and have been friends ever since.

"My name came forward and he said 'I know Brad Crossley, I'd love to take him,' and it began from there; that was back 43, 44 years ago," says Crossley.

The two were among 4,500 runners to participate during the two-day event. A number that was expectedly lower than the 10,000 runners the marathon would normally draw before the pandemic.

"There's also some consumer confidence," says Sherri Robbins, the executive director of the Blue Nose Marathon. "People aren't necessarily comfortable coming out and being in groups – even people that are fully vaccinated. We have the virtual option for those participants."

Everyone involved with the marathon had to be vaccinated.

The feeling was that this mass gathering seemed to bring life back to the city.

"Everyone did their part early on by staying home and getting vaccinated. It's Nova Scotians doing their part is why we are able to have an event like this during this time," says participant Bret Himmelman.

O'Hara and Crossley are grateful.

A little over an hour into the race, they crested the hill on the homestretch.

The two then walked across the finish line – together.

"To come across the line together was just awesome for him and his emotions and living life every day to the fullest and this is a part of it," Crossley says.

O'Hara adds: "I don't know, the word nirvana just describes it; the joy in my heart. I'm just tearing up, doing this with Brad and having all these people around."

The team ran the Blue Nose 10K as a fundraiser for Big Brothers, Big Sisters. They raised $10,000 for the organization that brought them together and helped create a lifetime of memories.

On Sunday, they added one more.