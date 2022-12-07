Two new affordable housing projects announced in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has announced two affordable housing projects in Kitchener that will provide a combined 51 new units.
The community services committee approved the allocation of $3.4 million toward the projects at a meeting on Tuesday.
St. Paul’s Church will receive $1.46 million to develop 21 affordable housing units for low-income seniors at 137/149 Queen St. S. in Kitchener.
Private sector housing provider 55 Franklin GP Inc. will get $1.96 million to create 30 affordable units at 55 Franklin St. S. in Kitchener. A four-building development is planned at the site. The first 60-unit building, which will include the 30 affordable housing units funded by the region, is under construction now.
The region put out a call for proposals from housing providers in August. It says the projects selected on Tuesday scored the highest in an evaluation process which included criteria like construction readiness, affordability and feasibility.
“The continued ability of our partners to deliver shovel-ready projects is critical as we expand access to affordable housing in our community,” Karen Redman, Waterloo regional chair said in a media release. “With 1,154 new affordable homes, our housing plan is on track to surpass its year two target.”
