Two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Friday, 47 cases remain

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries, as the total number of active cases drops to 47.

One new case is in Central zone and is under investigation. The other case is in Eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"I’m pleased to see that we have another day with low case numbers," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"Nova Scotians have worked so hard to get us where we are today. While the case numbers are promising, please don’t become complacent. Follow the public health measures, get tested and get vaccinated if you haven’t already."

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health reports 'breakthrough cases' weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health, there have been 4,151 cases from March 15 to June 22, 2021. Of those:

26 0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

27 223 (5.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

28 3,902 (94 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 252 people hospitalized. Of those:

two (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

27 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

223 (88.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-six people died. Of those:

one (3.8 per cent) was fully vaccinated

three (11.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated

22 (84.6 per cent) were unvaccinated

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 47 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, three people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,936 tests on Thursday.

There have been 5,842 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,703 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently three individuals in hospital, with no one in an intensive care unit.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 290 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,638 cases (37 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 613 cases (10 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 961,653 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 72.9 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

"The majority of our cases are among people who have not yet received the vaccine or who got COVID-19 before the vaccine had taken effect," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"This is an important reminder of the role vaccines play in our reopening plan. Ensuring everyone has access to the vaccine and gets both doses will help limit the spread of the virus, which will allow us to further ease restrictions in the future."

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health is introducing several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province. Testing is open to anyone, including out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Friday, July 2

East Preston Recreation Centre (24 Brooks Dr, East Preston) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Hammonds Plains Community Centre (2041 Hammonds Plains Rd., Bedford) from noon to 7 p.m.

St. Theresa's Parish Hall (285 St. Peter's Road, Sydney) from 2 to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: