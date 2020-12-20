The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the area of James Bay, Hudson Bay on Sunday morning. There are now five active cases in the PHU district.



Of the other three cases, two are from within Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls Smooth Rock Falls, while only one remains in the Timmins area.



In a Dec. 20 news bulletin, the PHU confirmed both individuals were exposed through contact with a known case. Both individuals are now self-isolating.



"Every community member in every community across the region needs to act as though exposure is possible and probable, every day, regardless of the number of cases," read the bulletin.

Public health will notify all close contacts directly.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

To reduce the risk of exposure, we ask that you continue to follow public health measures:

screen regularly for symptoms

stay home and isolate if you have any symptoms

wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

sneeze and cough into your sleeve

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

practice 2 metres physical distancing

wear a mask in indoor public spaces

wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing of 2 metres/6 feet cannot be maintained with anyone outside your household.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.