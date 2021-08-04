Two new COVID-19 cases identified in N.B.; active infections drop to 41

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with five recoveries, as the active number of infections drops to 41.

As of Wednesday, 68.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,044,152 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,396 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,308 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

There is currently no one hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

Public health says 593 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 383,147 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 522 confirmed cases (29 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 303 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 455 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 755 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 186 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 136 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.