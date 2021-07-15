Zero new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa for third time this week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the third time in four days.

One more person has died from the virus. No new cases were resolved, meaning the number of active cases has dropped by one, to 24.

There are no COVID-19 patients in hospital in the capital. Provincewide, that number is 165.

Earlier, provincial officials reported two new infections in the capital. Ontario's data sometimes differs from Ottawa Public Health's numbers.

Provincewide, there were 143 new infections on Thursday. There have now been fewer than 200 new cases daily for a week straight in Ontario.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step 2 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30. Step 3 begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 7 to July 13): 1.7 (down from 2.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 7 to July 13): 0.8 per cent (down from 0.9 July 5-11)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.55 (down from 0.56)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is near the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 25 on Wednesday.

OPH reported that no more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa remains 27,113.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 752,233 (+3,200)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 526,804 (+28,464)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 57 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,160,812 (+28,080 Pfizer doses this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses. There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,817

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 29 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 62 per cent (-3)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 8,008 (+107)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 94 (+7)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,293 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One case added (3,566 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,231 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,236 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,643 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One case removed (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION