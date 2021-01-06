The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area.

Both people who tested positive are from Timmins, the health unit said in a news release Wednesday. The source of infection is under investigation.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the release said. "If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

There have now been 135 COVID cases in the health unit's coverage area, with six cases still active.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment (https://covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/) to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

To reduce the risk of exposure, the health unit advises residents to continue to follow public health measures:

- Screen regularly for symptoms.

- Stay home and isolate if you have any symptoms.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Sneeze and cough into your sleeve.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

- Practise two metres physical distancing.

- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

- Do not have gatherings indoors with people outside your household.

- Wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing of two metres/six feet cannot be maintained with anyone outside your household.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.