Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more cases are considered resolved.

Two new cases were also reported on Monday.

To date, the city has seen 27,745 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the city's death toll from the pandemic at 593 residents.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 127 newly confirmed infections and said two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 126 cases are now considered resolved.

Three new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region. No other eastern Ontario public health unit reported any new cases Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped by one. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population ticked up again slightly but remains at a low level. There are zero Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19.

A note on the reproduction number, or R(t). It has been fluctuating significantly in recent days. Ottawa Public Health tells CTV News Ottawa part of the reason is that low case counts make it harder to calculate and estimate how many additional infections could come from confirmed cases. Throughout the fluctuations, however, it has generally remained below 1, the threshold that determines whether spread is accelerating or slowing down.

There is one active COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa. The outbreak at a local shelter has seen three positive cases since July 8.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 12 to July 18): 1.9 (up from 1.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 12 to July 18): 0.1 per cent (unchanged from July 9 to 15)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.90 (up from 0.74)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 25 on Monday.

Three more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,128.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for a sixth straight day.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 760,252

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 588,689

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 65 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,229,842

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,814

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 32

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 54 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,093 (+1)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new case (2,295 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,571 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,233 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,239 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,645 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION