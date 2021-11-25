Two new COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Prince Edward Island Thursday.

Dr. Heather Morrison says one individual is in their 60s and the other is in their 40s.

The province says one case is linked to a cluster that begin in Prince County, while the other is linked to a workplace outbreak.

There are 25 cases associated with the Prince County cluster.

The province currently has 37 active cases of the virus, with a total of 365 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are several new public exposures to the virus in Charlottetown from Friday, November 19th to Sunday November 21st. They include restaurants, travel accommodations and sports arenas.

