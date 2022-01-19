Two new COVID-19 deaths, 131 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths, 312 new COVID-19 cases and 131 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 521 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 32,260 confirmed cases of the virus, including 27,673 people who have recovered. The health unit says 4,066 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 131 people are in hospital on Tuesday, an increase from 140 on Monday. There are 16 COVID patients in the ICU. WECHU and hospitals’ numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 106 people with COVID in hospital on Tuesday. WRH says 70 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 37 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 29 are unvaccinated. There are nine COVID patients in the ICU - seven are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are six patients with COVID in hospital. All six patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Three COVID patients are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

35 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

26 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

10 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED